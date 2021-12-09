This is the season of weddings. After the marriage of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, we have the marriage of Dilip Joshi's daughter, Niyati. She is getting married on December 11 to Yashowardhan Mishra. The marriage will be happening at the Taj Palace Hotel in Colaba. The proud dad, Dilip Joshi, is personally supervising all the arrangements for the wedding of his daughter, Niyati. The wedding card also got leaked. We can see that it is a very traditional invite that mentions the name of the parents and grand-parents of the bride and groom. The whole cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is invited for the wedding right from the actors to the producer, Asit Modi and production team. The wedding card has also been sent to Disha Vakani. However, a report in The Times Of India says that Disha Vakani won't be attending the wedding of Niyati. The reasons are unclear. However, they say that she will be paying a visit to the bride at her residence prior to that. Also Read - KBC 13: TMKOC’s Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi dreams about Babita aka Munmun Dutta; Amitabh Bachchan reacts – watch video

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most popular show in India in past ten years. It has a fan following even in the remote parts of India. The show has an animated spin-off and we can see countless memes and GIFs of the show all over social media. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah team also made an appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor was left embarrassed as he was called Gadhedo and Babuchak on the show in front of India's megastar.

We are sure that we will get pics from the wedding functions by tomorrow on social media. Disha Vakani as Dayaben was one of the pillars of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has been away from the show ever since she delivered a baby girl, Stuti. She is married to Mayur Padia.