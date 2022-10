Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running TV show, enjoyed by fans all over the world. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has an ensemble cast which includes Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Ambika Rajankar, Munmun Datta and more. Disha Vakani who played Dayaben, Jethalal's wife on the show has been missing from the episodes for the last couple of years. Recently, Disha Vakani made news of her alleged throat issues which took a nasty turn as it was speculated to be cancer. Disha's brother Mayur had rubbished the claims. And now, Malav Rajda, the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has slammed the articles about throat issues and in Jethalal style.

Disha Vakani's role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Disha Vakani played the role of Dayaben, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's wife. She has a peculiar voice on the show which just catapulted her to fame. Her peculiar laugh and even her goofy antics were the reason why fans would enjoy watching Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah so much. However, recently, there were reports stating that due to the peculiarity of her voice, Disha suffered from throat issues. It created a huge buzz in Entertainment News.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director SLAMS reports

Malav Rajda, the director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has slammed reports that stated Disha Vakani suffered from throat issues due to her role. He took to his social media handle and shared a screenshot of a headline and an excerpt of an article that talked about the same. Malav slammed the report in Jethalal style calling it 'NONSENSE.' Malav added that he is amazed at times by how irresponsibly the reporting is done without verifying or cross-checking. He told her fans that the report is all FALSE.

Check out Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director's post here:

In other news, it is being said that Dayaben might return as Navratri celebrations have begun in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Jethalal wants to pray to Goddess to bring back Daya from Ahmedabad. Disha Vakani welcomed a baby boy earlier this year.