Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news. Recently, we saw the makers raising the excitement level of he fans by bringing in the Dayaben returns track. During this time, the TRPs went up as fans were excited to see Dayaben. However, the plan backfired as Dayaben did not return and fans started trolling the makers. They slammed the makers for playing with the feelings of the audience. Everyone is eagerly waiting for Dayaben and to know if Disha Vakani is returning to the show. They want to know if Disha is not returning who will play Daya. The boycott TMKOC trend started on social media and people expressed anger on the makers.

However, Asit Kumarr Modi once again promised the viewers that Dayaben would return soon and they could not bring her back this time because of some reasons. He said that he is not sure if Disha Vakani will return or there will be some other star who will now play Dayaben.

Disha Vakani poses for a picture with TMKOC team

Amidst all this, Disha Vakani's picture has gone viral now. She is seen posing with the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She was seen posing with Palak Sindhwani, Nitesh Bhaluni, Amibika Ranjankar, Sunayana Fozdar. Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide's real life partner, Snehl Chandwadkar was also there with them.

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu posted the picture on her Instagram stories. Disha Vakani was with her daughter as she posed with the team.

Take a look at Disha Vakani's picture here:

Recently, we saw Monaz Mevawalla entering Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Mrs Roshan Sodhi. She has replaced Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal. Jennifer had left the show in March and accused the makers of the show of harassment.

She also reacted to Monaz being cast as Roshan and said that she will do the role well. Jennifer also said that she has left Roshan from her life and wants everyone to accept Monaz.

Have a look at Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's video here

Jennifer had also spoken about Disha Vakani and said that she is surely not returning to the show.