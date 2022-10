Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows that has managed to tickle audiences' funny bones for decades now. In the current episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the makers have focused on Navratri track and it seems as if Dayaben will be returning to the show. Yes, you read that right! Navratri celebrations have begun in Gokuldham society and Gokuldhamwasis are super excited about puja and garba. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani suffered throat issues due to the show? Read deets

If reports are to be believed then Navratri puja will bring back Dayaben as Gokuldhamwasis will pray to Maa Durga who might grant their wish to bring back Dayaben. Dayaben has been living in Ahmedabad for a long time now and Jethalal eagerly wants his wife to be back soon. He decides to perform the puja first on the first day of Navratri in Gokuldham society. He will ask mother Goddess to bring Daya back. Bhide, Popatlal, , and others suggest Jethalal take permission from others. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha takes a dig at producer Asit Modi; hints about never returning to the show

Bhide who was skeptical about Jethalal‘s request, later agrees to perform the puja first. Will Dayaben return to the show? Also Read - From Palak Tiwari to Jannat Zubair: Educational qualification of these young TV stars will leave you shocked