Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been waiting for this day for six years now, and finally the day has arrived. Dayaben is going to make a return to the show, and fans are elated to know if it’s Disha Vakani who will be making a comeback to the show after her sabbatical. Disha Vakani earned her name and fame with her character as Dayaben, and ever since she made an exit from the show, there has been a huge difference, and the TRP too has hit a low. After Disha Vakani, there are many who left the show, including Taarak aka Shailesh Lodha.

But now the fans are elated and cannot contain their excitement ever since Sundar, who plays Dayaben’s brother in the show, revealed in the recent episode that Dayaben is returning from Ahmedabad this Diwali. Well, that means fans can expect Disha to make a comeback as Dayaben, and if that happens, the TRP of the show will touch sky high, as the fans have been waiting for Dayaben's return with bathed breath.

After Dayaben makes a comeback in TMKOC, fans can expect to see the old romance between Jethalal and Dayaben, as their chemistry in the show was heartwarming and they looked just adorable and real. Meanwhile, there is no confirmation from Disha Vakani if she is making a comeback. Asit Modi has too many times maintained the fact that Disha is extremely busy with her personal life, and after marriage and a baby, he doesn't want to interfere with it. Only time will tell if Disha will come back as Dayaben or take any other lead. Talking about Dayaben and Disha Vakani returning to the show, Asit had said, "Daya bhabhi is a character audience is unable to forget. People feel its absence. I respect her...covid ke time I waited, I'm waiting even today and pray to God for her to return. But she has a family and has her responsibilities towards them. Like the audience, I am also waiting."

Disha Vakani left the show six years back and got married ad is a mother of a baby boy.