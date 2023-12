Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans are super excited. Dilip Joshi's son Ritwik Joshi tied the knot with Unnati Gala. They had a grand wedding ceremony and was attended by many of their friends and family members. In 2021, Dilip Joshi's daughter Niyati got married and now again the family has another reason to celebrate. There was the dandiya night, mehendi ceremony and everyone had fun. The videos and pictures from the wedding have gone viral on the internet. However, the best part was that Dilip Joshi had also invited Disha Vakani. Yesterday, Disha's picture had gone viral with the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Disha Vakani attends Dilip Joshi's son's wedding

Fans were super happy and thought that she will be returning as Dayaben. The entire cast of the show was present for Dilip Joshi's son's wedding. Disha's Vakani coming to the wedding left everyone excited and surprised that Jethalal and Daya are still connected.

The fact that they had met during the wedding makes fans hopeful about Jethalala and Daya's reunion in the show. They hope that Dilip Joshi might have convinced Disha to return. People are also waiting if they can get a glimpse of their picture together. Along with Disha, Nitesh Bhaluni, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, Nirmal Soni, Amibika Ranjankar, Sunayana Fozdar, Palak Sindhwani also attended the wedding.

Fans are excited to see Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani together

One of the social media users wrote, "Dil khus ho geya bass tappu ke papa ke sath ak photo dikh jay to balle balle." Another user wrote, "Hope she comes yrr sab convience kro yrr tmkoc cast." People are hoping Disha's return.

Dilip Joshi's videos from the wedding have gone viral. Phalguni Pathak had arrived to sing for the dandiya night. Dilip Joshi also sang a song in Gujarati for his son. They all did garba and it reminded us of Jethalal and Daya's garba days.

Take a look at the pictures and videos here:

Will Dayaben return to TMKOC?

Recently, the makers of the show were trolled for showing fake Dayaben's return track. When Daya did not return, netizens trolled the makers for playing with the feelings of fans. Asit Kumarr Modi assured that Daya will return but he is not sure if Disha Vakani will be back.

Recently, Monaz Mevawalla entered the show as Mrs Roshan Sodhi. She replaced Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal.