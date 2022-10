Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah may have left the show 5 years back but she is still associated with the show as the fans cannot imagine TMKOC without her. Of late there has been a strong buzz about the actress suffering from throat cancer due to the voice modulation that she did in the show. The news of Diha getting this cancer left her fans saddened and worried about her health. While now the truth behind the news is out, Doha Vakani's brother Mayur Vakani who also plays the role of her reel-life brother in the show has rubbished the news and called it baseless

In an interaction with TOI, he was questioned about Disha suffering from this cancer to which he said that now they all are due to such rumours. Having said that he assured them that Disha is hale and hearty ad nothing of this is true. Mayur even instead Disha's loved ones do not believe such kind of rumours ever. Disha Vakani who was the heart of the show has quit it in 2017 due to getting married after that her son ad a baby and now her complete focus is her family. While her fans equally understand her priorities but miss watching her onscreen and are eagerly waiting for her to come back.

Disha Vakani gained fame with her portrayal as Dayaben, she became the most loved actress in every household. While there has been a strong buzz that she might return to the shift but that isn't happening soon as Disha is very much focused on her family life and is not even thinking to get back. While Asit Modi too in his interactions had claimed that he cannot force Disha to be back but is very much aware that TRP has been hitting hard due to her absence.