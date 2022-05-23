Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: 'Disha Vakani might get replaced by new Daya Ben,' confirms producer Asit Kumarr Modi

While audience have been missing the silly antics of Dayaben, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi has confirmed that Daya Ben will surely return with or without Disha Vakani.