Television actress Disha Vakani who essayed the role of Dayaben in the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah became one of the most prominent names in the industry. The actress took a sabbatical break from acting and went on maternity leave. Since then her fans have been missing her terribly and want her eagerly back on the show. Disha ruled millions of hearts with her on-point performance and became a household name.

Did you know, Disha had some throat issues due to the character's peculiar voice in the show? Yes, you read that right! Disha once spoke her heart out about her issue in 2010 that she got due to the peculiar voice of Dayaben. Disha said that it was very tough to maintain the same voice every time, but God has been kind as it has never damaged her voice or created any throat problems. She used to shoot continuously for 11-12 hours a day.

There are various reports that state that the makers of Ka Ooltah Chashmah are looking for a replacement for . In an media interaction, producer Asit Modi said that Disha would never return as Dayaben on the show. He even said that fans want to see her and we are trying hard to keep them hooked. There were rumours that Dayaben's character will is played by or Kajal Pisal, but there is no confirmation about the same. Moreover, Shailesh Lodha who played the role of Taarak Mehta has also been replaced by and fans are upset with the decision.