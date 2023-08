Disha Vakani is being sorely missed on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is one of the most-watched and longest-running Indian sitcoms ever. Disha played the iconic and famous Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, for many years she has not been seen in the show. In the last couple of years, Disha Vakani embraced motherhood twice. She has a daughter and a son. And it seems the actress is not returning to the show. Yep, the producer Asit Kumarr Modi has made a shocking revelation about Dayaben in the show.

Disha Vakani to not return as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

In a conversation with an online entertainment news portal, Asit Kumarr Modi says that the team wants to bring back Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in a month or two. He says, that as a producer of the show, he is trying his best to bring back the most loved character. Modi knows that the audience and fans have been waiting for Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return to the show patiently and adds that the casting for such an iconic character is not easy. He adds that it will be a challenge for any actress to step into Disha Vakani's shoes. "We will need a brilliant performer for the part," he shares, quotes ETimes.

When probed about Disha's return, Asit Kumarr Modi says that he has a positive approach towards life and believes that anything is possible. He adds that while he hopes Disha Vakani returns to the show, he has begun auditioning for the part too. Modi shares that Disha is enjoying her family life and he immensely respects her for her contribution to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Trending Now

Asit Kumarr Modi's two big challenges

In the same report, Modi shares that bringing back Dayaben and also marrying off Popatlal on the show are currently two of the biggest challenges he is facing at this point. Well, Dayaben has been missing from the show for a while and Popatlal has been unmarried for a really long time. And fans have raised their concerns about these two quite a lot.

Meanwhile, just a couple of months ago, it was said that Disha had contracted throat cancer due to her peculiar voice of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, former director Malav Rajda refuted the claims.