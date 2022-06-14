Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Divyanka Tripathi, Ami Trivedi or Shilpa Shinde – which actress do you want to see as Dayaben? Vote now

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Divyanka Tripathi, Shilpa Shinde, Ami Trivedi which actress can step in the role of Dayaben in Dilip Joshi starrer TV show? Vote below: