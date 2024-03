Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows on TV. It is getting all the love since the start and has a massive fan following. The show began in 2008 and even today people love all the characters of the show. Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani have a huge fan following as Jetha and Daya. All the characters from the show have been loved. Who isn't a fan of the trio of Bagha, Nattu Kaka and Jethalal? Bagha has his unique style and is one of the most loved actors. Tanmay Vekaria has been brilliant as Bagha.

Tanmay Vekaria on his struggling days

Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha spoke to Etimes about how he has struggled to achieve success. He said that after completing his graduation, he searched for roles and went to production houses for one and half years. He said that his father was ageing and his younger brother was still studying and there was barely any income that used to come from his father's shows.

Hence, Tanmay had to start working and he got Rs 700 and a second class train pass from his uncle where he used to work. He said he was also doing theatres at that time as a part time job but it did not work so he had to quit. He also revealed that he has worked with Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani in theatres before he did Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Tanmay Vekaria worked with Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani before TMKOC

He said that Dilip Joshi was directing a play and he got a chance to do a small role. He was 30 by then and was married and had a daughter but did not have a fixed income source. He added that he used to get those Rs 700 monthly and around Rs 30,000 yearly from his part-time jobs. He had to earn well as he had many responsbilities but the play by Dilip Joshi helped him.

He said, "I found it very difficult to achieve all those goals. That play got me recognition, next, I got a play where Dayaben aka Disha Vakani was cast as the lead with me and my acting career finally began."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also stars Dilip Joshi, Monaz Mevawalla, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shyam Pathak, Nitish Bhaluni, Ambika Ranjankar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Kush Shah, Amit Bhatt and others.