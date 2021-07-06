After Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna and Nia Sharma, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta opens up on facing unfair treatment as a TV star

Popular TV actress Munmun Dutta, who garnered nationwide popularity for her portrayal of Babita Iyer in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared her opinion of facing an unfair treatment of being a TV star with her recent post on social media. The gorgeous beauty shared a few clips of , , , who are talking about facing unfair treatment during their interview with PinkVilla and wrote, “Couldn’t have agreed more with these lovely ladies and what they have to say. As someone from TV myself, I have experienced the same on many occasions.” Also Read - Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Mouni Roy and other TV actresses who dared to go deep with THESE plunging necklines – view pics

Recently, the actress grabbed the headlines for using a casteist slur in an interview post which we saw fans bashing her on social media. Munmun later shared an apology statement, which reads, "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our Society or nation." She concluded, "I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word."

Meanwhile, the actress is busy with TMKOC, which has completed over 3200 episodes and is still going strong on the TRP charts. The sit-com stars , Raj Anadkat, Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, , Sonalika Joshi, Balwinder Singh Suri, Shyam Pathak and others in pivotal roles.