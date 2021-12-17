Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is always in the news. The latest gossip that got fans tensed were reports that Raj Anadkat who plays Tapu is planning to quit the show. It seems he had some differences with the production house. Sources from the sets said that he had even put in his papers, and said that he would not shoot after December 20, 2021. Now, The Times Of India has reported that Raj Anadkat has changed his decision of quitting the show. It seems he was unhappy with a few things for certain time, but now he is over that phase, and plans to continue. Raj Anadkat was not seen at the wedding reception of Niyati Joshi too. As we know, Dilip Joshi hosted a grand reception for his daughter at Taj Land's End. Also Read - TV TRP by Ormax Media: Anupamaa stuck on numero uno spot, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's rating dip while Kumkum Bhagya witnesses a hike

In fact, some months back there were rumours that actress Munmun Dutta who plays the attractive Babita Ji was also going to leave Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. This happened after her video where she used a racial slur went viral, and she was slammed on social media. Later, she reported back to the sets, and has been a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as ever. Raj Anadkat also found himself embroiled in dating rumours with Munmun Dutta. It seems he was badly affected by he same. It seems the gossip affected Raj Anadkat badly and he said that he was planning to exit the show.

It seems he told the producers but things have changed now. The source told The Times Of India, "Every actor goes through ups and downs and different phases. Raj's character Tapu has found a connect with the masses and it is not a joke to just quit a show. Even if he has some other issues, those too will be resolved soon." Raj replaced Bhavya Gandhi on the show in 2017. He said that he was badly affected by the rumors as they affected his personal life.