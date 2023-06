Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi, made any shocking revelations about the show producer Asit Modi while she alleged sexual harassment against him; however, Asit refused all the accusations against him and rather claimed that she was abusive and indiscipline on the show and will soon take legal action against her. While there are many actors from the same group who have maintained their silence due to work pressure or wonder what, no one came out in support of the actress or even Asit Modi for that matter. Asit Kumarr Modi calms that she is trying to defame him and the show, while this former actor from the same show has a different story to narrate.

Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah speaks in support of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal.

And now the latest former actress, Priya Ahuja, who played the role of Rita reporter in the show, came out in support of the actress and claimed and confirmed that she cannot be abusive and indiscipline. Talking to ETimes about the same, Priya expressed her shock and said," I’m very shocked nobody supported Jennifer, as she had many close friends on the set. She was the one who was there with me during my depression days. I can confirm that she was never abusive or indisciplined on the sets of the show."

Earlier, Monika Bhadoriya spoke about the harassment she faced while doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she revealed that Asit Modi used to treat them like dogs, and he even threatened to ruin her career in the TV industry. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is fighting the case against Asit Modi for sexual harassment and wants him to apologise to her. She has now quit the show. Earlier actors like , , Shailesh Lodha, and many others have bid adieu to the show for several personal and professional reasons.