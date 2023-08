Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news since a long time. The show has been a part of many controversies after Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal filed a complaint against producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual abuse. Post her revelations, Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Rajda and husband Malav Rajda supported her. Malav was the director of the show from the start.

He was with the team for 14 years but quit recently. He also was not quite happy with the environment. Malav Rajda recently did a ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram and he was flooded with questions on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He had some interesting answers to the questions.

Malav Rajda on returning to TMKOC

He was asked by a user whether he will return to the show. Malav replied with a song titled ‘ho hi nahi sakta’ from Diljale and also wrote ‘impossible’. He was also asked if the actors who left the show would return and whether the show will be made as it was earlier. He again replied with a song ‘Badi Mushkil’ from Lajja.

Malav Rajda calls TMKOC actors Chameleons

Another user asked him about the actors from the show with whom he shares a good bond. He replied by saying Palak Sindhwani, Kush Shah, Azhar Shaikh, Amit Bhatt, Ambika Ranjankar, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and then said that all other actors are ‘Chameleons’.

He was further asked why people like Bhavya Gandhi, Shailesh Lodha and him left the show. He replied with a song titled ‘Ijjat se Jeena Ijjat se Marna.’ He was also asked about his experience working with Dilip Joshi and he said, ‘Brilliant’.

Malav Rajda reacts to his bond with Asit Kumarr Modi

A user asked him why does he hate the show so much when he has got so much from the show. Malav replied, “It is always give and take I got a lot from the show and I also gave a lot to the show and never hate the show. Have a lot of gratitude for it.”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's accusations against Asit Kumarr Modi

He was also questioned about his bond with Asit Kumarr Modi and he replied with a song titled ‘Kuch Na Kaho, Kuch Bhi Na Kaho’ from the movie, 1942 A Love Story. He further ranked Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt and Mandar Chandwadkar as his top 3 favourite actors from the show.