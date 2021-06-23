Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka diagnosed with cancer; REACTS with this super-positive message

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. However, he is handling this situation positively.