Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka diagnosed with cancer; REACTS with this super-positive message

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka has been away from the show since a few months. He does appear through video calls but isn't present on sets. However, recently he did shot one episode for the show in Daman. The sad news is that Nattu Kaka is currently undergoing cancer treatment. The senior actor was diagnosed with some spots in his neck in April post which he has been undergoing chemotherapy. However, the actor has taken this thing positively and is eager to return to shoot for the show. In an interview with ETimes, Ghanshyam Nayak assured that he absolutely fine and healthy and there's no such big issue. He also said that the audience will see him in one of the episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He also said that it is a special episode and hopes people will like it. Ghanshyam Nayak also spoke about his cancer treatment.

He said, "Yes, the treatment is on and I hope I will be all good. It's fine and I am going through the treatment and after tomorrow's episode, I hope the shoot soon resumes in Mumbai and I get back to work. I am eagerly waiting to get back to work. I go through chemotherapy and it happens once in a month. The doctor has told me I can work and there is no problem. I just want to spread positivity and tell everyone that I am doing fine." Ghanshyam Nayak shot for an episode is Daman and said that he was happy to meet the cast again. He said he had a lot of fun shooting again and is fit to work. He added, "Whatever the news is going around is old and I want to tell everyone I am fine now. I know I am going to live for 100 years and nothing will happen to me, I know that for sure." He was also asked if the COVID situation scares him. Ghanshyam Nayak said that Coronavirus has been here since year and it will be with us and he cannot be scared of it. He said that he is a positive person and does not like negativity. He shares that he wants to work till his last breathe and wants to die with his makeup on.

The actor is waiting to be back to work. "I have worked in many big films and I have done close to 350 Hindi TV shows. I have done close to 250 Hindi and Gujarati films. I still get offers for films and I am waiting for things to get back to normal. I am now hoping to get a call time for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," he added.