Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Ghanshyam Nayak's friend Kiran Bhatt replaces him as the new Nattu Kaka

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah has finally found a Nattu Kaka in theatre veteran Kiran Bhatt, who in real life, had a long friendship with Ghanashyam Nayak, dating back to their initial years in the theatre industry.