Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved shows. It is the longest running show on television. Jheel Mehta played the role of Sonu in the show since the start. She left the show in 2012 to concentrate on her studies and Nidhi Bhanushali replaced her. However, later Nidhi also left the show and Palak Sidhwani replaced her. Jheel has been in the news since a long time now. She had recently announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Aditya. They had shared pictures and videos from their dreamy proposal. Jheel recently also shared pictures from her roka ceremony.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Jheel Mehta has a business of her own

Jheel is also known for her Vlogs and keeps sharing a lot of things about her life. Jheel had left acting to concentrate on her studies. She had also revealed that she is a make-up artist as well. She recently did her own makeup for her roka ceremony.

However, apart from this, Jheel is a part of another business. She revealed she has a business of her own. In her vlogs, she revealed, "I have a business called Safe Student Housing. It is a student accommodation. For people, who come to study in Mumbai from outside, we provide accommodation for them."

Jheel has done her graduation in BBA and her specialisation is in finance. Jheel also spoke about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in her vlogs. She clarified that she was not removed because of her height.

She said, "Oh my God, the number of people who think that I was fired because of my height from the show is just outrageous. No no no. One, I was not fired from the show and two, I quit the show because I had to focus on my studies I just wanted to focus on my studies. Why is it so difficult for people to understand that? I don't get it."

Watch a video of TMKOC actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's video here

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also stars Dilip Joshi, Monaz Mevawalla, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shyam Pathak, Nitish Bhaluni, Ambika Ranjankar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Kush Shah, Amit Bhatt and others.