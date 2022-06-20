Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Hum Paanch actress Rakhi Vijan reveals if she's new Dayaben or not

A few days ago, there were reports that actress Rakhi Vijan popularly, who remembered for her iconic character Sweety Mathur from the '90s sitcom Hum Paanch, has been shortlisted for the role of Dayaben, earlier played by . The actress has now responded to the speculations if there's any truth in it. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Dilip Joshi misses shooting with Disha Vakani, Shivangi Joshi wants THESE two costars in Khatron Ke Khiladi next season

"I don't know from where this rumour emanated. I came to know about these reports, the day before yesterday. I thought this rumour would die down but it kept increasing," she told TOI.

However, when Rakhi was asked would it be challenging if she was approached to play Dayaben, she said, "Comedy comes naturally to me. But of course, it will be challenging. However, it won't be very difficult. I will have to educate myself on that. We are actors who get into characters. Like recently, I did a Bhojpuri character. But you know what! I have a lot of people in my building who are Gujjus."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has enjoyed a successful run over the years. One of the most favourite characters of the audience, Dayaben is all set to be seen on the show after four years.

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi had recently informed the media that the famous character will return to the story but he can't confirm the comeback of Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben.

The audience of the show are missing their favourite Disha Vakani. The actress will always remain the foremost memorable. From her signature Hey Maa Maataji to her Tapu Ke Papa - fans miss everything about her character. Vakani took a maternity break in September 2017 and never came back.