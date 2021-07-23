Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji QUITTING the show? Production house clears the air

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji has been in the news recently. A few hours back it was reported that Munmun Dutta will be quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The cast and crew had shifted to Daman as shootings were restricted in Maharashtra. Munmun Dutta had not been a part of the Mission Kala Kauwa episode shoot in Daman. Now, the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has returned to Mumbai but as per reports in Spotboye, Munmun Dutta has not returned yet. A source close to the portal said that Munmun has not reported to the sets ever since she got embroiled in the 'Bhangi' comment controversy. And there is a strong buzz that she may even decide to leave the show soon. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji to QUIT the show? – here’s what we know

However, now, the production house has confirmed that Munmun Dutta is not quitting the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's production house, Neela Film Productions Pvt Ltd owned by Asitt Kumar Modi confirmed the news to ETimes and said, "Munmun Dutta continues to remain part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Babita ji. Any rumors about her quitting the show are baseless and incorrect." Munmun Dutta has been a part of the show since the start and people love her for her performance as Babita Iyer in the show. Recently, Munmun Dutta was in the news for all wrong reasons for her 'Bhangi' controversy.

She recently landed in trouble. It seems in a video the lady is heard using the word bhangi. As we know, it is a casteist slur and not in good taste. A lot of people have called out Munmun Dutta for using the term. The lady has issued an apology on social media saying that she has been misinterpreted. She says she was misinformed about the use of the word, and once she came to know she removed it.