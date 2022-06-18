Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Rakhi Vijan new Dayaben; makers find replacement for Disha Vakani?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. It has a fan base not just in India but also abroad. Of late, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for Dayaben's return. Disha Vakani's return is the most awaited thing. However, Disha has not yet returned and the makers are simultaneously auditioning for Dayaben's character. And guess what? Hum Paanch actress Rakhi Vijan has been approached for the show. Yep, you read that right. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani's husband Mayur Padia breaks his silence on her comeback to the show

Rakhi Vijan is the new Dayaben?

If reports are anything to go by, Rakhi Vijan popular for her comic timing and TV shows such as Hum Paanch, Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo, has been approached to play the new Dayaben Jethalal aka 's life. Rakhi Vijan has a good knack for comedy. However, there hasn't been any official confirmation about the same yet. Disha Vakani is one of the popular names. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is 'praying' for Disha Vakani's return as Dayaben

Rakhi Vijan's filmography

Apart from Hum Paanch and Sajan Re Phir Jhoot Mat Bolo, Rakhi is known for stints in TV shows such as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Gangaa, meri Durga, Naagin 4 and films such as Krrish 3 Golmaal Returns, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Thank You to name a few. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani to NOT return to the show for THIS reason?

Disha Vakani as Dayaben in TMKOC

It's been ages since Disha Vakani was seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Dayaben. She is one of the most iconic characters in the industry of Indian television and it's a little difficult to imagine anybody else playing Dayaben. However, it's been too long since one of the important characters has been away. And fans have been demanding that the makers bring her back. In other news, Disha Vakani has welcomed a baby boy.

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi opens up on Dayaben

Recently, the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah got a lot of falk for not bringing back Disha Vakani or Dayaben on the show. The fans of the show accused the makers of playing with their emotions. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi reacted to the same. He said he understood the sentiments of the audience who have been loyally following the show but cannot bring back Disha as Dayaben so soon and so simply. Having said that, he added that he cannot say whether it will be Disha or a new face who will be seen as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Furthermore, he added that the auditions for Dayaben are going on.

