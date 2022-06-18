Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Is Rakhi Vijan new Dayaben; makers find replacement for Disha Vakani?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah latest updates: Rakhi Vijan of Hum Paanch fame to replace Disha Vakani as Dayaben in popular sitcom co-starring Dilip Joshi? Here's what we know...