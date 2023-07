Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for all wrong reasons. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s accusations against producer Asit Kumarr Modi left everyone shell shocked. Post that, we heard Priya Rajda and Malav Rajda speaking in favour of Jennifer. A lot of negative comments started doing rounds for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Jennifer also filed an FIR against Asit Kumarr Modi. Today, the show completes 15 years, but the accusations do not leave them. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played Roshan Kaur Sodhi in the show has made new accusations against Asit Kumarr Modi.

She spoke to ETimes about the case she has filed against Asit Kumarr Modi. She said that there is no update in her case and accused him of influencing the witnesses of this case. She shared that Gurucharan Singh who played Roshan Singh Sodhi earlier was one of her witness.

She revealed that she got a call from Gurucharan on June 9 asking her to meet him. It was Gurucharan who had saved her during the Singapore trip when Asit Kumarr Modi tried to flirt and misbehave. He knew everything as she had informed him about Asit Kumarr Modi’s intention.

In fact, Gurucharan had called her in May this year to inform her that he would be her witness and support her in the case. However, when she met him on June 9, he told her that Asit Kumarr Modi had paid all his pending dues since last three and a half years on June 8. Jennifer then said that she realised now Gurucharan would not help.

She revealed that Gurucharan told her that he can be neutral between her and Asit. Jennifer said that she was ready to meet Asit Modi when Gurucharan said and also when the police had approached her earlier.

She further revealed that it was decided to meet at Gurucharan’s place but Asit Modi did not reply. Even the cops asked her to meet Modi but he did not reply and they were just taking time to falsely accuse her of 10 other baseless things.