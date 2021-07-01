Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal breaks her silence on quitting the show due to her pregnancy

Reports had been doing the rounds of social media that Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who plays the role of Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has quit the show due to her pregnancy. The actress has refuted the rumours and said that she is neither pregnant, nor she's quitting the show. Also Read - From Babita to Madhvi – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actresses are quite stylish in real life – view pics

"I have been getting too many messages since last night if I have quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. Some are even asking if I am pregnant. The truth is far from otherwise. I have just not been well, of late," Jennifer told TOI.

Jennifer also revealed the reason behind her absence from the show. She said that she had requested the makers to exempt her from Daman schedule. "I had a lot of pain in the heel, which made my walk discomforting. I was on very strong medicines but the problem did not subside soon," she said.

She said that she is ready to be back on the show as soon as she gets a call from the makers of the show. "I am in touch with the team and there's no problem. I don't know why people jump to conclusions based on their own whims and fancies," she added.

Last year, Jennifer had written an emotional note for her former co-stars, Gurucharan Singh and Neha Mehta who left the show and were replaced by Balvinder Singh Suri and Sunayana Fozdar. "The only thing constant in life is CHANGE...Whether change is pleasant or not, we have to accept it... Lots of fans continuously messaging me about Gurucharan Singh(Sodhi) and Neha Mehta(Anjali)... After seeing today 's episode most of you must be aware that they are not working in Tmkoc anymore... Whatever be the reason, let us respect their decisions... They will stay in everyone's hearts till eternity... My good wishes with both of them..." read Jennifer's Instagram post.