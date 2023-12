Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed all the attention. The show has been in the news for the Dayaben's return track shown in the show. This track helped the show get amazing TRPs. However, fans were disappointed when Dayaben did not return. They slammed the makers for fooling the audience with Dayaben's return. Boycott TMKOC started trending on social media and people decided to stop watching the show because it has become boring. Post the boycott trend, producer Asit Kumarr Modi reacted to the backlash the show got from the audience. He assured that Dayaben would return. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

He also revealed that due to some reasons they could not bring Daya back. He said that they will bring back the character but it is not sure if Disha Vakani will return or if some other star will replace her. Now Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played Roshan Sodhi earlier has reacted to the boycott TMKOC trend.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal says Disha Vakani will not return as Daya

She said that earlier too they had introduced such tracks and that did not work. She shared that even they were clueless if Dayaben would return. She said that this is like fooling people and playing with their sentiments. She further revealed that Disha Vakani is not returning for sure but the character of Daya will return when the makers bring in a new actress.

Trending Now

Jennifer opposes the boycott TMKOC trend

She also said that the boycott TMKOC trend is not good as the show is running 200 unit members' homes and the people working there and their families will suffer if the show shuts. She feels that the show should not shut down and the makers should learn that they should not continue with this Dayaben's return gimmick.

Recently, Asit Kumarr Modi welcomed Monaz Mevawalla as Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the show. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal played the role earlier but had left the show after she accused Asit Modi and others of harassing her. This had become a huge controversy. This is a big story in TV news.

Have a look at Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's video here

Jennifer also reacted to Monaz's appointment as Roshan in the show. She said that Monaz is a talented girl and she would do justice to the show. She added that she is no more attached to the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.