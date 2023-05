Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was the much loved show of millions of Indians for years. But it has found itself embroiled in the worst possible scandal with Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal alleging that producer Asit Kumarr Modi sexually harassed her. She has also said that despite working for 15 years on the show, she was not given leave even when she had informed production people in advance about the same. The whole fandom is in shock after Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal disclosed scandalous details of how Asit Kumarr Modi allegedly made indecent proposals when they were shooting in Singapore. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah row: Former director Malav Rajda comes out in support of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal; says, 'She has never misbehaved...'

Actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal said that she has been exhausted ever since she gave an interview against the makers. She has filed a complaint of sexual harassment on producer Asit Kumarr Modi. She told Hindustan Times that reviving the trauma again and again was kind of traumatising for her. The actress said that she is sad that she is alone in her fight against the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah establishment. None of her female colleagues have spoken up so far in her support. She was quoted as saying, "It is very sad they are not speaking up. Everyone has their own security." Later, she said that even she bore the harassment quietly and came out only when she was pushed to the brink.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal quit the show after an alleged brawl. It seems when she left she did not even plan to ask for her pending dues. According to her, she is yet to be paid for 3-5 months and it is a decent sum. It seems she has a number of young women in the maternal side of her home for whom she is providing. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal also works as a spiritual healer. The actress said she is not stressed about having only Rs 80K in her account so far. She says God will look after her as he has done always. The actress has got called from Mumbai Police about the FIR.

The production house has also filed a case against her. She has been asked to reply within a week. Presently, she is not in Mumbai. It seems it was her lawyer Amit Khare who told her that she was a victim of alleged sexual harassment. She said that she had only addressed her issues to Sohil Ramani who is the project head. She said they accused her of filing sexual harassment claims just to extort money, which is why she filed a formal complaint with the Mumbai Police.