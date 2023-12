Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the news. Dayaben's return track had grabbed all the attention. Producer Asit Kumarr Modi had said that Daya would return during the Diwali episodes. The track was shown and Sunderlal was supposed to bring her but he didn't. Netizens slammed the makers and trolled them for playing with the audience. People were upset and ask the makers to stop doing such jokes. The boycott TMKOC trend started and then, Asit Kumarr Modi once again said that there was some delay due to some reasons but Dayaben will surely come. Soon, he welcomed a new Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the show. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in March. She made harassment allegations against the makers of the show. Monika Bhadoriya and Priya Ahuja Rajda also supported Jennifer and said that the makers disrespected the actors.

Monaz Mevawalla replaces Jennifer in TMKOC

Now, the makers have finally found a replacement for Jennifer. They have brought in Monaz Mevawalla as Mrs Roshan Sodhi. Monaz has entered the show and Jennifer also reacted to her entry as Roshan. Jennifer said that she is friends with Monaz and feels she will do justice to the role.

Jennifer also said that she is happy that Monaz is playing Roshan now and wants the audience to accept her. Jennifer has now shared a cute video with all her BTS pictures from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has shared pictures with all her costars and penned down a heartfelt note as she bids a final goodbye to the show. This is a big story in TV news.

Jennifer bids a final goodbye to Mrs Roshan Sodhi from TMKOC

She wrote, "Human beings love stories because they safely show us beginnings, middles and ends ...My story has three parts: a beginning in 2008 when i joined TMKOC, a middle in 2016 when i rejoined Tmkoc after delivery, and an end in 2023 when i left Tmkoc...Every beginning has an end and every end has a new beginning...Gratitude to the God, the Universe, cast and crew of TMKOC and all the fans of Tmkoc for showering their love over me all these years...Spent 1/3rd of my life - 1& 1/2 decades in this serial...pata hee nahi chala waqt kaise beet gaya...Some memories are painful, some are not... but after all they are memories..."

Monaz Mevawalla will now be seen as Roshan. Her father, Firdoz Mevawalla has worked with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before.