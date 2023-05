Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest running shows. Jethalal, Bhide, Roshan Singh Sodhi and others have been a part of everyone's lives as the show remained to tickle the funny bones of the audience for a long time. However, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and producer Asit Modi have been in the limelight of late for all the wrong reasons. And here comes the another shocker. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi for almost 15 years has now quit the show. Reportedly, she has also accused the makers of sexual harassment.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal QUITS Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for shocking reason

As reported by Etimes, Jennifer Misty Bansiwal has quit Ka Ooltah Chashmah and has even filed a complaint against producer Asit Modi and case against Project Head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj of sexual harassment. The actress confirmed the news to the portal and even revealed what exactly led to her filing the case. She revealed that she shot her last on March 6. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal revealed that she was subjected to humiliation at the hands of Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj. She said that she had asked for a half day on the occasion of Holi as it was her anniversary but it was not granted. She said that the adjustments were made for the male actors but despite requests made by her, she wasn't allowed to leave the sets. That's when she retailiated and claimed that Sohail Ramani asked her to get off the sets four times. She then said Jatin Bajaj tried to obstruct her car. She said, "It was March 7, my marriage anniversary and Holi when the incident happened. I had informed in advance that I want a half day since my daughter really looks forward to Holi. I was asked to get off the sets four times by Sohail Ramani and the executive producer tried to stop my car by standing behind it and was not allowing me to leave the sets." She called the sets an 'extremely male chauvinistic place'.

Further she also revealed how during her pregnancy she was sacked as her co-star was leaving. She said that even though she was ready to work till 9 months of her pregnancy, she was asked to leave. Talking about the sexual harassment claims, she said that producer Asit Modi has made many advances towards her. She was quoted saying, "Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of losing out on work. But it is enough now I won't take it anymore."

Asit Modi's reaction on the same is still awaited.