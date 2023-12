Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been the talk of the town now. It is the longest running comedy show and currently, we saw a huge rise in the TRPs of the show. Well, the reason for the rise is the news of Dayaben’s return to the show. It was said that she would return to the show during the Diwali episodes. However, she never turned up even this time. Netizens were disappointed and felt betrayed by the makers again. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

The boycott TMKOC trend started on social media. People started saying that the show has been boring after Dayaben’s exit. Some said that the makers purposely bring up Dayaben’s return to tease the audience and get TRPs.

Asit Kumarr Modi recently reacted to this boycott stories on social media.

Dayaben will return soon

He also cleared the rumours of the show going off-air after 15 years. He said that due to some reason, there was a delay in bringing back Dayaben but she will come for sure.

Again, he did not clarify if it would be Disha Vakani or someone else. He also said that the show is not going off-air. However, before Dayaben, Asit Kumarr Modi welcomed back another character of the show. Yes, we are talking about Mrs Roshan Sodhi.

Asit Kumarr Modi finds a replacement for Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

The replacement for Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has been found. Monaz Mevawalla will now be playing the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi. Asit Kumarr Modi welcomed the new actress to the show.

Now, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has reacted to Monaz Mevawalla replacing her. For the unversed, Jennifer had accused Asit Kumarr Modi and others of harassment. She left everyone shocked with her revelations.

Jennifer reacts to Monaz Mevawalla replacing her

Jennifer spoke to ETimes about Monaz Mevawalla. She said that she always knew this would happen one day and she was always confident that she would never return to the show.

She added that he attachment died with the entire team and she was ready that she will be replaced. She knew the makers are searching for a new Roshan and she always wanted to release the attachment with Mrs Roshan Sodhi.

She shared that she wanted to bless the one who is going to play the role in the future. She wants the person to be happy and be accepted by the audience because acceptance is very important. This is a big story in TV news.

Monaz Mevawalla's father has worked with TMKOC before

She also wants to explore new opportunities and release Roshan. Jennifer also praised Monaz. She revealed that Monaz Mevawalla’s father Firdaus has worked with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before and Monaz is a cute girl.

She further added that she is friends with Monaz on social media and praised her. She also said that Monaz will do justice to the role.