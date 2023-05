A couple of weeks ago, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers, Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj of sexual and mental harassment. It sent shockwaves in the TV industry as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows in the country and an ensemble cast as big as their ever to be seen on a show. Jennifer Mistry was away from Mumbai when the news broke out and now, the actress has finally recorded her statement with the police.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal records her statement with the police

While talking to an online entertainment news portal, Jennifer Mistry reveals that she got a call from the Powai police recently. They asked her to come back to Mumbai. Jennifer was asked to come down to the Powai police station and record her statement. The actress shares that she went to the station yesterday and got her statement recorded. Jennifer reveals she reached there by 12 PM and her statement was done by 6:15 pm.

"I’ve given my entire statement to them. I was there for 6 hours. Now, the law will take its course," she tells ETimes. Jennifer also adds that the police have informed her that if anything else would be needed, they will get in touch with her again. For now, the actress has just recorded her statement with the police.

Jennifer Mistry accuses Asit Modi of sexual harassment

The actress revealed that Asit Modi would pass comments about her looks and her features which she later learned to be sexual harassment. Jennifer claimed that he also invited her to have a drink with her in his hotel room once. Jennifer also expressed her sadness that nobody from the team are supporting her openly as they all have to save their jobs. Mandar Chandwadkar who has been close to Jennifer also asked her to think about the show when she had drafted the case against the makers after quitting the show.

On the other hand, the direction team had levelled allegations against Jennifer claiming that she was abusive towards everyone and lacked discipline. These claims were slammed by the former director Malav Rajda. After Jennifer, Monika Bhadoriya and Priya Rajda Ahuja also shared their ordeals of working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.