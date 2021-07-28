Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry gets emotional as the show completes 13 years; says, 'to get so much love from the audience is impossible'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has completed 13 years today and on this occasion, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs Roshan Sodhi spoke about the love they have been receiving from the audience.