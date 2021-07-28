Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry gets emotional as the show completes 13 years; says, 'to get so much love from the audience is impossible'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive fan following. It has been 13 years since the show began and even today people love watching the show. Each actor of the show has a separate fanbase. It was on July 28, 2008, when the show began and today it has completed 13 years. In an interview with ETimes, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal aka Mrs Roshan Sodhi spoke about the show completing 13 years and how the cast is like a family now. Jennifer said that sometimes she feels this can't be true and achieving this milestone looks impossible. She also said that after working on a show for so many years one does not realise many things but when we see fans' messages on social media or talk to the media, its then when one realises that we have achieved yet another milestone. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Munmun Dutta reacts to rumours of her quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nikki Tamboli returns to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more

She also calls the set and the cast her second home. She said that she has been going to the sets for the past 13 years and it has become a family. She said that the entire cast sits together, chit chat together during breaks, celebrate festivals on sets, spend time with each other and hence they are totally cut off from the outside world. She also spoke about the love they are getting from the audience. She said, "It feels so good that we have been able to entertain people for 13 years and still be popular and relevant. Who gets to see this kind of success, it doesn’t happen easily. The love we get from the audiences, each one of us from the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is very rare to find." Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal REACTS to rumours of rift with co-stars Shailesh Lodha and Raj Anadkat

"As actors it is very easy to earn money and fame, but to get so much love from the audience, is impossible and it has only been possible because of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We have such a huge cast, but each one of us gets love from the fans, "she added. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta FINALLY sets the record straight on whether she has QUIT the show – deets inside