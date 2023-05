Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been dragged into controversy yet again. Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and Asit Kumarr Modi have grabbed headlines after the actress accused the producer of sexual harassment. She has also filed a case against Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj, the Project Head and Executive Producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And Jennifer has been leaving no stone unturned to share her side of the story. After sharing the deets of the harassment she suffered, Jennifer has been sharing cryptic notes online. And Jennifer Mistry has shared one such cryptic note in her Instagram stories. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry SLAMS Mandar Chandwadkar's comments on her sexual harassment charges against Asit Kumarr Modi

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has sent shockwaves in entertainment news with her allegations against Asit Kumarr Modi. The actress has now shared a cryptic note in which she has taken a jibe at her naysayers. The note reads in vernacular language, "Nikale hai wo log meri shaksiyat ka bigadne, jinke khud ke kirdaar marammat maang rahe hai." It closely translates to People who are trying to malign her image themselves need to repair their personality/character. Check out her Instagram story here:

A couple of hours ago, Jennifer Mistry had shared another cryptic note that read, "There's nothing more powerful than coming out and being who you are." (sic). Jennifer in her interview with an entertainment news portal claimed that Asit Kumarr Modi passed several remarks towards her which were sexual in nature. The actress shares he talked about her lips and also called her sexy. Jennifer has claimed that when on the occasion of Holi, she had asked for a half day as it also happens to be her anniversary. The actress claims that she was refused the same.

When she tried to leave the creative head, Jatin tried to stop her car. She claims that everything is recorded on CCTV. Jennifer believed they would call her, but she got a notice on 24th March, in which Sohail claimed about losing money. When Jennifer raised her concerns, she was accused of extortion. On the other hand, the director team Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Arman Dhanesha released a joint statement saying that Jennifer lacked basic discipline and on her last day was very abusive in front of the whole unit. Jennifer calls the whole team of Taarak Mehta to be working like that a person in bonded labour. She recently slammed Mandar Chandwadkar for his comments on her case.