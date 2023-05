Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has been fighting her battle with the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She has filed a case of sexual and mental harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and also Jatin Bajaj. The actress has made some shocking claims about the same. And now, in a new interview, Jennifer has shared her life post-exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, revealing the financial crunch she is facing. However, the actress is confident that the almighty will help her face every hurdle.

Jennifer Mistry talks about the financial crunch and her belief

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Jennifer Mistry shares that after she left the show, she thought that she would nahi ask for more. The payment for about 3 and a half months is pending and it is a big amount, claims Jennifer. The actress shares that there's not even a lakh in her account now. She adds that she has seven girls in her Maayka whom she looks after. Despite the circumstances, Jennifer has faith in God. She says that by thinking that there's only Rs 80,000 in her account, she won't get scared. "Bhagwan ne mu diya hai toh khana bhi bhagwan dega. God has always provided for me so, I’m not scared," she says, reports Hindustan Times.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal on lack of support from her co-stars

Well, not everyone from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are talking about the revelations made by Jennifer. In the last couple of years, a lot of people left the show including Neha Mehta, Monika Bhadoriya, Shailesh Lodha, Raj Anadkat and more. And not everyone amongst those who left has shared anything like this before. Jennifer feels sad that no one is supporting her now that she has shared her story, but admits that even she would not have spoken up.

Jennifer Mistry gets support from Malav Rajda, for director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

It so happened that after Jennifer filed the case and the police started the investigation, the members of the direction team which includes Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave and Arman accused Jennifer of being abusive towards everyone and leaving without completing the shoot. The makers claim that Jennifer drove rashly without caring for anyone in her way and accused her of damaging the property as well. The trio revealed that Asit Modi was in the US when the incident took place.