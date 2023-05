Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has filed a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers producer Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani, the operations head and Jatin Bajaj, executive producer of the show. When Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide had denied Jennifer's claims of the set being a male-chauvinistic one, Jennifer had slammed him. And now, the actress has opened up in detail about the same and has expressed her anger at one of her best friends from the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Jennifer Mistry slams Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's statements have been going viral in the entertainment news for a while now. From her sexual harassment case against Asit Kumarr Modi to her mental harassment allegations against Sohail Ramani, the statements have shocked everyone. And now, Jennifer has made another shocking revelation about Mandar Chandwadkar, who is one of her best friends from the cast members of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Jennifer shares that she is disappointed with him. She would share birthday wishes for him every year and has been one of her close friends. She is surprised that he denied her allegations about Taarak set being male chauvinistic. The actress says that Mandar is aware of every single thing about her life. Jennifer is friends with Sonalika Joshi and Ambika Rajankar as well. The ladies and Mandar formed a close-knit group.

Jennifer Mistry shares what happened between Mandar Chandwadkar and her in the last couple of days

Jennifer in her latest interview with ETimes, reveals that Mandar had called her up when she sent drafts to the makers. He was the first person and called her about 6 times and also messaged her. He learned about the case she wanted to file against Sohail Ramani and others and he questioned her as to why she is doing it. Jennifer asked him to stay. She told him if he cannot stand with her or speak the truth, he should stay away and also not lie. Mandar asked her to think about the show. Jennifer did not back down and said that her best wishes are with the show. She told him that while the show has made her and for the same she is grateful, but she cannot deny the facts.

Jennifer claims that she would not have talked about Mandar had he not spoken against her. After she filed the case, Mandar would call her five days a week and would ask her about the status. Mandar also knew about the Singapore incident, claims Jennifer. The actress shares that two more of her colleagues know about the same but she refused to name them.