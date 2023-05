Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has grabbed headlines for the sexual harassment allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers, Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj who serve as Project Head and executive producer for the show. Jennifer's revelation comes as a huge shock to the fans of the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and most-watched TV shows in the country. Mandar Chandwadkar had reacted to Jennifer's comment, expressing his shock about the same. And now, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has slammed Mandar for his comments. Also Read - TOP TV News Of The Week: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal alleges sexual harassment by TMKOC producer Asit Modi, Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar blessed with a son

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal slams Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide's comments on her sexual harassment against Asit Kumarr Modi

In an interview with an online entertainment news portal, Jennifer Mistry says that Mandar Chandwadkar is a male too and asks what will he say being a male himself. She slams him saying that the actor will do everything that Asit Kumarr Modi will tell him. Jennifer reveals that a co-star was abusing Mandar for about 45 minutes when she learned about his comments. "Sa**a yeh kaise palat gaya'," the co-star told her but Jennifer does not care. The actress further alleges Mandar of working as per Asit Kumarr Modi, reports News18 Showsha.

When ask Jennifer if anyone else from the team contacted her after she revealed about the sexual harassment. The actress shares about receiving calls from a couple of her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars. When she revealed that she has filed a complaint against the makers, they were too stunned. The co-stars expressed shock by talking about the livelihood of people attached to the show. Jennifer, however, is not bothered about whatever happens with the show. She is firm that she is doing it because of the producer's actions. When one of her other co-stars has reached out to Jennifer, he expressed that she did the right thing.

Mandar Chandwadkar's comments on Jennifer Mistry's sexual harassment allegations against Asit Kumarr Modi

For the unversed, Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Bhide had expressed his shock upon hearing about the same. He wondered why the actress did it and revealed that he has no clue about what happened. Reacting to Mistry's comment about the set being a male-chauvinist one, Mandar contradicted saying that it is a happy and healthy environment.