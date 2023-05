Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has filed a case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj. Jennifer Mistry has accused them of sexual harassment and of mental harassment as well. After opening up about the ordeal she faced while working for Asit Kumarr Modi's TV show, the actress has now slammed the operations head of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sohail Ramani. The actress has accused Sohail of mental harassment. She has shared details of how she was harassed by Sohail revealing stoppage of payments and more.

Jennifer Mistry makes severe allegations against Sohail Ramani, operations head of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Jennifer Mistry has grabbed headlines in entertainment news over sexual assault allegations on Asit Kumarr Modi. She has claimed that she has also filed a case against Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj, who are the operations head and executive producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Talking about the harassment, she reveals that Sohail had blocked her payment. She asked Asit Kumarr Modi to intervene who refused after making her wait for about 2 hours. Later, she called up Sohail and asked him about the payment, he told her that now that he has got the call, the payment will be done right away. When Jennifer questioned him whether he purposely blocked the payment, he told her, "Production vale se aisa baat nahi karne ka. Production sabse upar hai, actor neeche hai." Jennifer tells Pinkvilla.

Jennifer reveals Sohail was on an ego trip for a past incident

After this incident, Jennifer Mistry didn't ponder over it but later realised that he had he was taking revenge on her for an earlier incident. For a passport issue, Jennifer had to take 3 hours' leave. Something, it seems happened, because Jennifer recalls asking him to talk respectfully with a woman. Jennifer alleges that for that reason, he cut her half-day's salary and also blocked her payment. Jennifer Mistry also recalls taking 7 days leave when her brother passed away. Her pregnant sister-in-law had come to live with her. Jennifer recalls sharing things about the situation at home with Asit Kumarr Modi after which the latter had asked Sohail about the leaves she took and asked him to pay the salary. Jennifer shares she touched Asit Kumarr Modi's feet since she had some financial concerns that required her urgent attention as it is. Jennifer reveals that for this incident too, Sohail had taunted her saying, "Uska bhai mara hai na, paise humne diye hain. Production incurred losses but gave money to her." The actress alleges that they compensated the same by calling her for just 5 days the next month.

Jennifer shares that she is speaking up now after 15 years because she has gathered courage now. Jennifer shares that there would be hardly 2-4 main cast members with the exception of having faced a mental trauma.