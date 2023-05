Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal played Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for about 15 years. The actress accused the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, that is Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj of sexual and mental harassment. However, there have been reports misquoting her saying that she had a physical relationship with the producer, Asit. And now, in a recent interview, Jennifer Mistry has slammed all those reports and given a clarification on the same. Jennifer also shares the reason why she has filed a case against the makers.

Jennifer Mistry SLAMS reports of a sexual relationship with Asit Modi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry claimed in her complaint that she was sexually harassed by Asit Kumarr Modi. The actress alleged that the passed a lot of comments on her appearance which would often leave her uncomfortable. And now, she has issued a clarification and slammed reports stating the actress had a physical relationship with the producer. She shares that Asit Kumarr Modi has only said things verbally. She slams channels for spreading and adding to her claims. She requests media not speculate and hurt someone's character.

Watch the video of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal slamming channels here:

Jennifer Mistry questions the silence of makers till police complain

While talking to the news wire agency, Jennifer Mistry who is not in Mumbai, questioned Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj of their silence from 8th April to 8th May. She questioned why did they not speak up before about her indiscipline and behaviour on the sets and why did they spoke only when her side of the story was out in the media. Jennifer had sent them a draft on 4th April to which they accused her of extorting money from them. On 8th April, she sent the legal notice which is currently under investigation. The case was registered with the Police on 8th May after which the three of them spoke out. She says she is not doing this for money and just wants an apology from them. Her statement is going viral in entertainment news again.

Jennifer in her claims said that Asit Kumarr Modi would talk about her lips and pull her cheeks as well. She claimed that Modi offered her to join him for a drink in his hotel room during an outdoor shoot schedule in Singapore. Furthermore, she accused Sohail Ramani of stopping her payment and mentally harassing her. The actress said that Sohail was only taking revenge.