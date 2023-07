Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been courting controversies for over a year. But earlier this Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal made some grave allegations against the producer Asit Kumarr Modi and the team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And recently, after revealing that Kumarr is influencing witnesses. And now, the actress who played Roshan Singh Sodhi's wife Roshan shared an update on the case and also shared some shocking revelations about the show and the cast from the sets. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sohil Ramani REACTS to Jennifer Mistry's allegations 'Humne toh daanta bhi nahi...'

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shares an update on the case

In conversation with an ETimes, Jennifer Mistry claims that the police have been discouraging her. The actress shares that they are taking things very slowly. Jennifer shares that the police are delaying the case. She is upset as she is fighting for justice and all of these things are happening. And hence, Jennifer Mistry has reached out to the higher authorities as well. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Jennifer Mistry interested to enter Bigg Boss? Actress SPEAKS UP

Jennifer Mistry makes shocking revelations from the set

Jennifer Mistry has previously made some shocking revelations about the working culture on the sets. And now, the actress has added to these revelations. She shared that the production team would not even wash the costumes which they would have to wear for 20 days at a stretch. Jennifer shared that they would wash their clothes themselves and use a dryer to dry their clothes. However, there were some who would have their clothes washed by the production team. Jennifer claims that the cast members were made to beg for even basic things such as food and water. There were only a select number of bottles available on sets every day. And when cast members would ask for more, then they would get an earful. Her allegations are going viral in entertainment news. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry makes another shocking claim; says late Ghanashyam Nayak was also 'harassed'

Check out the latest video of Jennifer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal?‍♀️♾ (@jennifer_mistry_bansiwal)

Jennifer claims that the cast members would even have to beg for dinner and they would not be even provided with packets of biscuits. Jennifer reveals that she would wear her own shoes on set and that they started giving money for costumes and shoes just two to three years ago. Jennifer reveals that the children would not even get the clothes and they would arrange for themselves.

Sohail Ramani and Asit Kumarr Modi have both denied the allegations levelled against them by Jennifer. They have accused her of misbehaviour on sets.