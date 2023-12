Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for a long time. A lot has been said about the show recently. The TRPs of the show have been amazing since a long time. The makers had shown the return of Dayaben in the show. The Gokuldham society members and Jethalal were preparing to welcome Dayaben in the society. The fans were disappointed with the makers fooling them after Dayaben did not return. The boycott TMKOC trend started on social media. People expressed their anger and said that the show is boring without Daya. They slammed the makers for playing with their feelings always. The scene where Jethalal cries broke many hearts and hence, fans decided to stop watching it. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Recently, the producer of the show, Asit Kumarr Modi reacted to the anger of fans and said that due to some reason they could not get Dayaben on time but as promised she will definitely be back. Asit Kumarr Modi said that he cannot tell everyone if Disha Vakani is returning or someone else but she will surely be back.

Bapuji asks Sunderlal to bring Daya immediately

However, the recent episodes of the show say something else. In the episodes, we saw that Bapuji orders Sunderlal to bring back Dayaben. Jethalal also slams him for playing with their feelings. Tapu also tells Sunderlal that he will never speak to him. This is a big story in TV news.

Jethalal says that he will give divorce to Daya

The Gokuldham society members tell him that he shouldn't have played with their feelings. In the promo of the show, we see a shocking thing Jethalal announces. In the promo, Jethalal says that if Daya will not return, he will divorce her.

Is this going to be the end of Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? This has left everyone shocked. However, there is a hope that this will make Dayaben return soon.