Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all over social media today. There have been rumours that actors Munmum Dutta and Raj Anadkat are dating each other. As per a report in ETimes, Munmun Dutta who plays Babita Ji in the sitcom and Raj Anadkat who plays Tappu are head-over-heels in love with each other. These rumours started floating after fans noticed Raj's flirtatious comments on Munmun's Instagram posts and reel videos. The report states that the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is well aware of the same. Furthermore, a source adds, "Their respective families too are not in the dark," quoted Etimes. According to the reports, everybody on the sets gives them privacy, that is, they don't talk about it or tease the two of them. "Nobody teases them; they don't try to steal moments with each other.

The love story is actually old and one wonders how it hasn't come out till date," the source revealed, quoted the portal. It seems the 9-year age gap is not an issue between the two either, the report claimed. Raj Anadkat, who joined the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Tappu is 24-year-old while Munmun is 34. Post this news came out Twitter is all flooded with Jethalal, Tapu and Babitaji memes. People are making so many hilarious jokes related to Tapu and Babitaji's relationship and how Jethalal is being ditched here. Some have even joked about Sonu being ditched. People have also spoken about Iyer's condition in this funny situation. Take a look:

