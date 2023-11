Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive fan following. The show has been running since 2008 and is one of the most loved shows even today. The TRPs of the show are still quite amazing and it has been in the news. The show has been through many tough phases but there are many loyal fans of the show. Each of the characters from the show have a separate fan base and Dayaben is definitely the most favourite. Disha Vakani played the role of Daya opposite Dilip Joshi. However, Disha has been away from the show since 2015 and fans are still hoping she will be back. There have been times when producer Asit Kumarr Modi has said that they are trying to get Disha back in the show but if she does not return, they will look in for her replacement as Daya has to return.

Now, in the latest episodes of the show, we see that the news of Dayaben's return has come. Jethalal is happy as Sunder had promised him that he will bring Daya back to Gokuldham during Diwali. And as promised, Sunderlal is all set to bring Daya back to Jethalal.

Jethalal prepares to welcome Daya

Jethalal, Bapuji, Tapu are all happy about it. The Gokuldham society members are also happy and have started preparing to bring back Daya. However, Taarak Mehta is worried. In one of the latest promos of the show, we see Jethalal, Tapu and Bapuji playing garba as they are excited to being back Daya.

Taarak Mehta has a doubt about Dayaben's return

However, Taarak tells Anjali that he is worried because Jethalal's fate is always going against him and he does not want his friend's happiness to be ruined. Taarak gets worried as he has a doubt about Dayaben's return. As soon as the promo was released, many fans started saying that the makers are playing a prank again. This is a big story in TV news.

Fans decide to quit the show if Daya does not return this time

Fans feel Daya is not returning and the makers are creating this buzz just for TRPs. Many are disappointed and have said that they will stop watching the show if she does not return. One of users wrote, "Ager ye prank nikla na tho tmkoc dekhna band."

Another user wrote, "Jab tak Daya ka promo nahi aata mein to manunga hi nahi ki daya aane wali hai kyoki last time bhi Sundar Daya ka cut out leke agaya tha & hume bewakoof banaya tha."

Is Disha Vakani actually returning to TMKOC?

It was recently being reported that Disha Vakani has agreed to return and she will be back as Dayaben. However, it is still not clear if Disha Vakani is returning or someone else will be seen as Daya. It was also being said that around 200-300 actresses have given audition for Daya's role.