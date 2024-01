In the latest news today, former Sonu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, that is Jheel Mehta has gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend. Yes, you read that right. Jheel Mehta is now engaged. Jheel left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah long back but she is still remembered as Sonu. After quitting the show, Jheel has been away from acting overall and has turned into a make-up artist. Recently, Jheel was proposed to by her BF, Aditya. And boy, it's such a cute proposal video!

Jheel Mehta gets engaged to boyfriend; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beauty shares video

Jheel Mehta took to her social media handle and shared a very adorable video. It features her friends getting her to the rooftop where Jheel's boyfriend, Aditya proposed to her. Jheel was visibly emotional and couldn't hide her tears. Aditya put in some amazing efforts to charm and propose to Jheel. He danced and posed like Shah Rukh Khan which cracked up a smile on Jheel's face. "Koi mil gaya, mera dil gaya," Jheel captioned the video and put on the music of the popular track from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Watch the video of Jheel Mehta here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jheel Mehta (@jheelmehta_)

Watch this video of TV shows banned in Pakistan here:

Bhavya Gandhi reacts to Jheel Mehta's proposal video

Jheel Mehta is still in touch with her castmates from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. And the actress' proposal video got a sweet reaction from Bhavya Gandhi who previously played Tapu on Dilip Joshi and more celebs starrer sitcom. Bhavya dropped a heart emoticon in the comments. Check out the snapshot of the same here:

Congratulations, Jheel and Aditya!