Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the most favourite TV show of many. It has been running since 2008 and is the most watched show even today. The has been in the news since a long time. A lot of controversies have happened around the show but that did not affect the TRPs of the show. Many actors who were a part of the show since the start have left. Many had their personal reasons and some left because of some issues. Jheel Mehta who left the show a few years back was loved as Sonu.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

She was appreciated for her performance but when she left the show, many were disappointed. That time, there were rumours that she was removed from the show because of her height. However, that is not true. Jheel spoke about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in her latest vlog.

Trending Now

Was Jheel Mehta removed from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

She clarified that she was not removed because of her height. She said, "Oh my God, the number of people who think that I was fired because of my height from the show is just outrageous. No no no. One, I was not fired from the show and two, I quit the show because I had to focus on my studies I just wanted to focus on my studies. Why is it so difficult for people to understand that? I don't get it."

She had said that she left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah because she was in tenth standard and had her board exams. She was also asked on social media if she will return to the show ever. She said, "No. I have been asked this question the most. But let me just tell everybody, no, I will not. Being on TV was something I wanted to do as a child. And I fulfilled that dream of mine after which I was focusing on my studies. And now I'm into business and that is what I am planning."

Watch a video of TMKOC actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's video here

Jheel recently announced her engagement to boyfriend, Aditya. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also stars Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shyam Pathak, Nitish Bhaluni, Ambika Ranjankar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Kush Shah, Amit Bhatt and others.