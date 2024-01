Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a massive fan following. Every character from the show has a massive fan following. The character of Sonu has also been loved. Currently, Palak Sindhwani plays the role of Sonu and she had replaced Nidhi Bhanushali as Sonu. However, it was Jheel Mehta who played Sonu since the start. She was loved for her performance and the diva recently left everyone surprised when she revealed about her boyfriend. Yes, Jheel is dating Aditya and he recently proposed to her for marriage. She posted her proposal video on Instagram and also got engaged to him.

Jheel Mehta talks about her finace Aditya

Jheel is quite active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos on Instagram. She never introduced her fiance formally and hence, she made a vlog. She introduced him and revealed that they are childhood sweethearts. They were in the same school and they got talking when they were in 10th grade.

She also mentioned that she and Aditya both like dancing and he loves video games. Aditya then said that he hasn’t watched Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah apart from binge-watching it at times. Well, this love story looks quite interesting.

New entries in TMKOC

Talking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, we saw Monaz Mevawalla entering the show as Mrs Roshan Sodhi. She replaced Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who had left the show in March 2023. Jennifer made various allegations against Asit Kumarr Modi and team.

Now recently, Puja Sharma has entered the show and she will be seen as Popatlal's love interest. However, Popatlal isn't getting married yet as Puja has been approached for a cameo in the show. She is seen as Anokhi in the show who will meet Popatlal at the mall.

Talking about others, the show also stars Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Shyam Pathak, Nitish Bhaluni, Ambika Ranjankar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi, Kush Shah, Amit Bhatt and others. People are now eagerly waiting for the return of Dayaben who went on a maternity break since 2015 and never returned.