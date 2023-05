Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi has been having differences with his former cast member Shailesh Lodha. The latter quit the most popular comedy TV show in April 2022. There had been reports about Shailesh's pending dues. It was alleged that the production house have stalled the payments. However, later the project head claimed that Shailesh Lodha has been called to the office to sign some necessary documents after which he can surely get his remaining dues. Recently, Shailesh took the legal route and filed a case against the makers. Asit Kumarr Modi has reacted to the same.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Kumarr Modi reacts to Shailesh Lodha's case

Shailesh Lodha sending a legal notice to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer, Asit Kumarr Modi has come as a huge shock to the show-runner as well as fans. And in a recent interview with ETimes, Modi shares that he received the notice a couple of months ago and could not understand the reason why he would do such a thing. The producer states that he never refused to pay his dues in the first place. Modi states that they would regularly send him mails and reminders to collect his dues and sign the paperwork as is the case in every organisation. Asit Kumarr Modi shares that Shailesh didn't agree to complete those formalities.

Asit states that when people work together there are minor differences that are bound to happen. The producer reveals that Shailesh wanted to work outside but due to the daily soaps' requirement, the production house couldn't manage it and they had a small fight. After that, Shailesh did not return to the show.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Asit Kumarr Modi reacts to Shailesh Lodha's cryptic posts

Asit Kumarr Modi also reacted to the cryptic posts shared by Shailesh Lodha on his Instagram handle, seemingly taking a jibe at the producer. He says that Shailesh talked about self-respect and that a producer has self-respect too. He shares that the actor and poet targeting him with the couples doesn't suit him. "I feel hurt by his behaviour as we shared a good relationship. I have never bad-mouthed him and have respected his work," he says. The producer shares that Shailesh quit the show and they offered him to serve a three-months notice. However, the actor refused to have a meeting with them.The show runner says that he fails to understand how the show makers turned bad overnight as he quit the show.