Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one the longest running shows in the history of Indian Television. So far, almost 4000 episodes of the show have aired. Produced by Asit Modi, the show began in the year 2008 and is still running. Jethalal, Dayaben, Taarak Mehta, Popatlal and many more characters of the show have become household name. Dilip Joshi who plays the role of Jethalal and Disha Vakani who played the role of Dayaben became the most famous out of all. But the die-hard fans of the show were highly disappointed after Disha Vakani marked her exit. Post marriage and pregnancy, Disha Vakani did not return to the show and since then fans have been missing her. In latest track of the show, fans received hopes that Dayaben will return but she did not and now fans are angry. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Bawri feels Dayaben will not return; will Jethalal reach Ahmedabad to bring her back?

Don't miss out on any latest Entertainment News. Click here to join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - TRP Report Week 47: Anupamaa, TMKOC battle for top position, leap proves negative for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Fans are angry with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers

On X (formerly known as Twitter), BoycottTMKOC has become top trend. Fans are quite angry with the makers for fooling them with the track and giving them hope that Dayaben will come back. In the latest episode, we saw only Sundarlal paying a visit to Gokuldham society. Sundarlal is Dayaben's brother. As he showed up all alone, Jethalal broke down in tears and was upset that his wife did not come to meet him. The entire Gokuldham society is upset and so are netizens. Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's moving performance has also left fans emotional. One of the comments read, "Still wondering how this asit modi has turned one of the most hilarious shows ever into a washed up daily soap." Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal prepares to welcome Dayaben; netizens say 'Agar prank nikla toh show dekhna bandh'

Trending Now

Check out tweets about BoycottTMKOC below:

So you're happy now after breaking the hearts of all your viewers & now there is no reason left to watch the new ep, okay we understand what you want to do, Shame on you! #BoycottTMKOC #tmkoc@AsitKumarrModi@Portalcoin pic.twitter.com/7GQWPkzkTe — Munmun (@MunmunYadavv) December 3, 2023

Still wondering how this asit modi has turned one of the most hilarious shows ever into a washed up daily soap.#BoycottTMKOC pic.twitter.com/szU7hN4UoN — Last Human (@pLastHuman) December 3, 2023

Asit Kumar now is Fooling viewers for long time and playing with the emotions . He is now a business minded and Doesn't focus on his show Contents nor the Artists who work in it . Strong Boycott is required #BoycottTMKOC — Tweprilayankar (@tweprilayankar) December 3, 2023

For a long time now, the makers of the show have been trying to find a replacement for Disha Vakani but nothing seem to have been finalised yet.