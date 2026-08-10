Minor travels 900 km to Mumbai to get role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Asit Modi reacts

A 16-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh allegedly travelled over 900 km alone to Mumbai hoping to join Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fame has inspired numerous viewers over the years, but a recent incident involving a 16-year-old admirer has forced creator and producer Asit Kumar Modi to address young hopefuls. A teenager from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly drove over 900 kilometres to Mumbai alone in the hopes of becoming an actor and starring on the long-running sitcom. The child left his house on August 6 without alerting his family and was later discovered near Film City in Goregaon.

Asit Modi responded to the situation by praising the enthusiasm of young people who aspire to work in entertainment but emphasising that desire had to be balanced with responsibility and caution.

What did Ashit Kumar Modi say about the incident?

“Dream big. Follow your passion. Work hard for it. But always remember that the journey towards your dream is as important as the dream itself,” he said.

Modi also cautioned aspiring actors not to take risks without consulting their families. “Your education, your safety and the trust of your parents must always come first. Never take a step that could put you at risk or leave your family worried about you. Speak to your parents, involve them in your dreams and pursue every opportunity through the right and responsible channels.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony SAB (@sonysab)

Producer urges young actors to approach via TMKOC casting team

The producer further mentioned that throughout the years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has given a number of budding artists exposure. “We are always happy to see young people passionate about acting and entertainment. Talent will always find an opportunity when combined with preparation, patience and the right approach. If you aspire to work with TMKOC, please approach our official casting team through the appropriate channels with the knowledge of your parents and guardians.”

“Keep studying. Keep learning. Keep dreaming. Keep working towards your passion. Sapne zaroor dekho… unhe poora bhi karo. Bas sahi raaste se,” he concluded.

Minor leaves home to act in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The minor left home in the afternoon under the guise of going to school, according to the police. Rather, he proceeded to the train station, caught a train to Nagpur, and then boarded another train to Mumbai. Driven by his desire to pursue acting and secure a role on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, he allegedly made his way toward Film City after arriving in Goregaon the next morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony SAB (@sonysab)

A mobile police unit arrived in the vicinity after learning about the minor and took him to the Aarey Police Station. He allegedly informed police after questioning that he had come to Mumbai to fulfilll his goal of working on the well-known sitcom and to further his acting career.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

