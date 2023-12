Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the news. The show has been running for 15 years now and it is still loved by the audience. The TRPs of the show have been quite decent. Recently, the show was in the news when Dayaben's return track was shown. Disha Vakani was loved as Daya and she has been away from the show since 2015. People have been missing Dayaben in the show and recently, the track was shown to bring back Daya. However, when she did not return and fans were disappointed. They trolled the makers for hurting the sentiments of the audience. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

The Boycott TMKOC trend started on social media and Asit Kumarr Modi assured that Dayaben will return. He said that there was some issue and hence, they could not bring Daya. But, fans were not happy with this. They trolled the makers and spoke negative things about the show.

Monaz Mevawalla reveals if Dayaben will return soon

Amidst all this, the makers brought in Monaz Mevawalla as Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's replacement in the show. Jennifer played Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the show and she left the show accusing the makers of harassment. Now, Monaz has replaced her and we all got Mrs Roshan Sodhi.

Now, BollywoodLife exclusively spoke to Monaz and tried to ask her about when will Dayaben return to the show. She said, "I really do not have any idea about it." Monaz's father was Firdaus Mevawalla was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah earlier.

Monaz reveals her father's reaction to her grabbing Mrs Roshan Sodhi's role

She spoke about his reaction when she was finalised as Mrs Roshan Sodhi. She said, "He was very happy for me. My mom was very happy for me. Mostly, I knew everyone on the sets because I had worked with almost everyone and everyone had worked with my father. I had worked with Dilip Joshi and my father had worked with him. Many other people are there with whom I had worked. "