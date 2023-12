Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is in the news since a long time. The show has been running for 15 years and is still one of the most loved shows. The TRPs of the show recently grew because the makers brought in Dayaben's return track. For the unversed, Dayaben has not been on the show since 2015. People are eagerly waiting for Disha Vakani to return. However, recently, when she did not return fans were upset. They trolled the makers for playing with the sentiments of people. Boycott TMKOC trend started and people slammed the makers for faking Dayaben's return. This is not the first time the show has landed in trouble. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Earlier, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal who played Mrs Roshan Sodhi had left the show saying that Asit Kumarr Modi and others harassed her. She said that they disrespected her and Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja Rajda also supported Jennifer. Now, Monaz Mevawalla has replaced Jennifer as Mrs Roshan Sodhi.

Monaz Mevawalla reveals if she was skeptical to take up Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's role

Speaking to BollywoodLife, she revealed if she was skeptical about taking up the role amidst all the controversies. She said, "I wanted to do the role and I had thought that I will do it well. Everyone has different experiences. Jennifer ke sath hua hoga. Mujhe nahi pata actually. Mai sirf apne bare mein bol sakti hu ki mere sath toh aisa kuch bhi nahi hua hai. The production, the direction, the actors and everybody else has been so nice and encouraging. Mere sath toh pura experience alag hi raha hai. Toh abhi mai Jennifer ko lekar koi comment nahi karna chahungi kyunki sabke experiences alag hote hai, sabki journeys alag hoti hai."

Trending Now

Have a look at Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's video here

Monaz Mevawalla on working with Asit Kumarr Modi

She further spoke about her experience working with Asit Kumarr Modi and his team. She said, "Asit Kumarr Modi has been very supportive. He has motivated me throughout and made me believe that I can be Roshan. The production people are all supportive and I have a completely different opinion about them."