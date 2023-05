The television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is ruling the headlines. And it's not for its TRPs or storyline. It is because a few cast members have come out to accuse producer Asit Kumarr Modi and his team of mistreatment and more. After Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment, Monika Bhadoriya who played the role of Bawri in the show opened up about how her career was threatened. In the latest interview, she made yet other shocking claims about the work culture on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri makes more shocking claims against Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers

To News 18, Monika Bhadoriya claimed that Mummun Dutta who plays the role of Babita Ji in the show has had many arguments with the makers and has even walked out of sets several times. She said that Mummun Dutta has not left the show but there could be a possibility that she must have gone through the torture and that is why she has not showed up on the sets in a long time. She said, "A lot of fights have happened with her (Munmun Dutta) too. She has also left the sets several times after arguments. She has not come to sets then for several days."

Pay disparity on TMKOC sets

Further Monika Bhadoriya also accused the makers of not treating female actors the same way as male actors. She said that makers do not value females. She said, "If a female actor is done with her shoot, they ask them to stay back. They try to finish male actor’s shoot first. Come what may, they do not value females there." She further also added that male actors are paid more than female actors even though the screen time for both is the same. She also spoke about the 'dirty language' used on the sets.

Apart from Monika Bhadoriya and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Priya Ahuja aka Rita Reporter also came out to speak against the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah by agreeing with Mrs Sodhi that it is a 'male chauvinistic' set. Much before all this, Neha Mehta and Shailesh Lodha made serious allegations of non-payment of dues.